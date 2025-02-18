Northwestern study reveals high suicide rates among men in violent relationships

The Brief A new Northwestern study reveals that 74% of intimate partner violence-related deaths in Illinois are suicides, with men accounting for 81% of those cases. The findings challenge the notion that IPV deaths primarily involve female homicide victims. Researchers stress the need for community support and intervention programs to address underlying issues in volatile relationships.



A new study from Northwestern Medicine sheds light on the impact of intimate partner violence (IPV) on men, revealing that suicide is a far more common outcome than homicide in Illinois.

The research challenges traditional views of IPV-related deaths and highlights the need for increased support and intervention programs.

What we know:

The study found that 74% of deaths related to intimate partner violence in Illinois were suicides, compared to just 3.7% attributed to homicides.

Notably, 81% of the suicides involved men. These findings challenge the long-standing perception that violent deaths related to IPV primarily affect women through homicide.

Maryann Mason, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at Northwestern Medicine, emphasized the importance of support services in volatile relationships.

"It's not uncommon for men in the relationship to control the woman by threatening suicide... I think suicide prevention for men in these volatile relationships could extend to benefit women," Mason said.

What's next:

Mason suggests that community support and intervention programs are crucial, not only for the individuals directly involved but also for children and family members impacted by the violence.

The study underscores the need for targeted mental health resources and suicide prevention initiatives.