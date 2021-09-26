Northwestern suspends all fraternity activities after reports that people were drugged at frat houses

Northwestern University is suspended all fraternity activities while an investigation is underway into reports that people were being drugged at frat houses.

The university is suspended social events and recruitment activities until at least Oct. 17 at all frat houses.

There have been two reports of drugging at frat houses on Sheridan Road and Lincoln Street.

In a statement, the school said:

"The University’s policy is that on-campus fraternity and sorority houses are alcohol-free spaces. Given the recent allegations, the locations of these reported behaviors and Northwestern’s commitment to the health and safety of our community, the University has decided that effective immediately, there will be no social events or chapter-sponsored recruitment activities at Northwestern fraternities in the Interfraternity Council (IFC) until at least Oct. 17. That includes events with non-members, such as alumni. Individuals or groups who violate this restriction, or any other University policy, will be referred to the Office of Community Standards.



The University has been in communication with IFC leadership, who understand the seriousness of these reports and the importance of the investigations. Earlier today, the IFC unanimously passed a resolution outlining restrictive measures in partnership with the University’s decision, and communicated to the University that they are instituting a ban on all social activities inclusive of recruitment events during this time frame."

