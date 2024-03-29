Northwestern University Dance Marathon marks its 50th anniversary - here's how you can donate

article

Northwestern University Dance Marathon (NUDM) returns to the Evanston campus on Friday, marking its 50th anniversary.

The marathon will start at 8 p.m. on Friday and continue until 11 a.m. on Saturday at Welsh Ryan Arena.

This event serves as the culmination of a yearlong fundraising effort dedicated to supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana (RMHC-CNI) and the Evanston Community Foundation (ECF).

NUDM's financial contributions will aid Ronald McDonald House in expanding its in-hospital programs, including a hospitality cart service offering families complimentary snacks, coffee and activities. With NUDM's support, RMHC-CNI aims to increase family touchpoints by over 10,000.

Throughout the 15-hour dancing event, hundreds of participants will engage in five 3-hour blocks filled with music, games, and student performances. Students will also have the opportunity to interact with families and charity representatives during the festivities.

Donations can be made online at go.nudm.org.

NUDM is one of the largest student-run philanthropies nationwide. Over the past 50 years, it has raised over $23 million for nearly 40 charitable organizations.