Northwestern University Dance Marathon kicks off Friday — here’s how to tune in to our live dance cam

Northwestern University’s Dance Marathon (NUDM) returns for its 51st year, bringing together students for 15 hours of dancing to raise money for charity.

The event will take place from April 4 at 6 p.m. to April 5 at 9 a.m. at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

What we know:

This year’s rotating beneficiary is Chicago HOPES for Kids, an organization dedicated to providing educational support for children experiencing homelessness. The Evanston Community Foundation, NUDM’s long-term beneficiary, will also receive support.

Since its founding in 1975, NUDM has raised over $23 million for more than 39 different charitable organizations, making it one of the largest student-run philanthropies in the country.

Why you should care:

Beyond being a long-standing tradition, NUDM is a major force for good, channeling student energy into real-world impact. The event not only raises money but also fosters a sense of community and purpose among participants.

What's next:

You can view a livestream of the event in the media player at the top of this article starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

For more information, go to https://www.nudm.org/.