Northwestern University names new athletic director

article

Northwestern University has a new athletic director.

Mark Jackson, who is currently Villanova's athletic director, was named Northwestern University's new Combe Family Vice President for Athletics and Recreation on Thursday.

Jackson will start Sept. 1 and split his time between Evanston and suburban Philadelphia throughout September in order to wrap up his remaining responsibilities at Villanova.

"I am extremely grateful to President Schill and Board of Trustees Chair Peter Barris for the incredible opportunity and privilege to join the Northwestern family, and I extend my sincere gratitude to the members of the search committee as well for their time and efforts," Jackson said. "Northwestern University is world-class in all of its endeavors and its mission, values and pursuit of excellence in academics and athletics are not only aligned with my beliefs and approach but are a model for intercollegiate athletics."

In September 2015, Jackson was appointed as Villanova's director of athletics and later promoted to vice president in January 2020. In this role, he oversaw 24 varsity programs, supporting over 600 student-athletes, as well as the university's intramural and recreational programs.

Under Jackson's leadership, Villanova Athletics thrived, with 14 varsity sports programs advancing to NCAA tournaments. The men's basketball team captured national championships in both 2016 and 2018. Additionally, the institution secured 34 conference championships during his tenure.

In 2020, Jackson was honored with the Under Armour AD of the Year Award by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA). He spearheaded initiatives that motivated student-athletes to achieve new academic milestones and drove significant growth through fundraising and development efforts.

Before joining Villanova, Jackson held the positions of Senior Associate Director of Athletics and Chief Innovation Officer at the University of Southern California, as well as Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director at Syracuse University.

He also brings experience from the NFL, having worked with the Oakland Raiders as Director of Football Development from 2007 to 2008, and with the New England Patriots as a coaching assistant from 1998 to 2000.

Jackson succeeds Dr. Derrick Gragg, who will transition to a new role as Northwestern's Vice President for Athletic Strategy.