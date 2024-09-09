Northwestern updates student conduct policy following campus protests last spring

After the spring semester ended in protests and encampments on campuses across the country, Northwestern University updated its student conduct policy.

The administration said the changes aim to create a more inclusive and respectful environment where ideas can flow freely while maintaining safety.

In April, over 1,000 students set up an encampment on the Evanston campus to protest the Israel-Hamas war.

In a letter to the Northwestern community on Aug. 20, President Michael Schill emphasized the importance of ensuring that everyone on campus feels safe and supported.

The university said the updated policies were designed to encourage respectful dialogue while minimizing disruption to the learning environment.

The policy now prohibits overnight demonstrations and limits activities that disrupt classes and other university functions.

There will now be designated areas for flyers, chalking, and other displays. The policy also prohibits tents, light displays, and chalking on buildings.

The code has been updated to include a new Intimidation Standard, which explicitly prohibits abusive, demeaning, harassing, humiliating, intimidating, threatening, or violent behavior. It also prohibits engaging in such behavior that excludes a student from joining or participating in a student organization.

The university emphasized that the goal of these changes was not to punish students but to foster a respectful and inclusive campus environment.