Notre Dame reports another 24 cases of coronavirus for total of 372 confirmed cases

Notre Dame University reported another 24 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, for a total of 372 cases.

On Tuesday, school officials decided to hold all classes online for at least two weeks.

Before school started, students were required to be tested for coronavirus. Out of those 11,836 tests, only 33 students tested positive. Classes started August 10.

You can see Notre Dame's updated coroanvirus dashboard by clicking here.

The university is advising off-campus students not to visit the campus and on-campus students not to venture off-campus and is restricting student gatherings to 10 people or less. The university is allowing graduate student access to research laboratories and libraries. Athletic teams subject to surveillance testing can continue to gather for sanctioned activities, but will be closely monitored.

The university has traced the spike in COVID-19 cases to off-campus gatherings where neither masks were worn nor physical distancing observed.

University president the Rev. John Jenkins said students infected at those gatherings passed it on to others, who in turn passed the virus on to others, resulting in the positive cases, with all but one a student.