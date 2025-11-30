Chicago area snowstorm leads to nearly 500 crashes on highways, ISP says

The Brief Saturday's record snowfall led to nearly 500 crashes on Chicago area highways, ISP says. About 66 of those crashes involved injuries. ISP also responded to about 300 incidents in which drivers needed assistance.



Saturday’s snowstorm caused major problems for travelers all over the Chicago area, including on the local expressways.

What we know:

Illinois State Police reported that between 5 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, troopers in the Chicago area responded to 414 crashes with only property damage and 66 crashes that involved injuries.

Troopers also responded to 300 incidents in which motorists needed assistance.

ISP troopers patrol the state’s highways.

Yesterday’s snowstorm led to about one inch of snowfall per hour during much of the latter part of the day. A record 8.4 inches of snowfall was recorded at O’Hare International Airport, which is the most on a November day in Chicago's history.

The previous record was 8 inches on Nov. 6, 1951.