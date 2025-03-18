NTSB releases first report on near collision at Chicago's Midway Airport

The Brief A Southwest Airlines 737 and a private jet nearly collided at Chicago Midway International Airport on Feb. 25. The NTSB’s preliminary report states the Southwest flight passed less than 200 feet behind the private jet after initiating a go-around. Investigators are analyzing flight data and pilot actions to determine the cause of the runway incursion.



The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its preliminary findings on a near collision between a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 and a Bombardier Challenger 350 at Chicago's Midway International Airport.

The incident occurred on the morning of Feb. 25, when the Southwest flight had to abort its landing as the private jet crossed the active runway.

What we know:

According to the NTSB, Southwest Airlines Flight 2504 was cleared for landing on Runway 31C when the crew spotted a private jet taxiing across the runway.

The Southwest pilots executed a go-around, passing approximately 200 feet behind the Flexjet-operated Challenger 350.

The Southwest flight, arriving from Omaha’s Eppley Airfield, landed safely on a subsequent approach.

The Flexjet plane, scheduled to depart for Knoxville, Tennessee, continued its taxi and took off after the incident.

No injuries or aircraft damage were reported.

Investigators found that the private jet's flight crew had initially misunderstood taxi instructions from air traffic control. Visibility may have been a factor, as the pilots reported the sun affecting their ability to see runway markings.

Additionally, the cockpit voice recorders for both aircraft were overwritten before they could be analyzed.

READ THE FULL PRELIMINARY REPORT HERE

What's next:

The NTSB is continuing its investigation, analyzing flight data, air traffic control communications, and airport signage.

The agency has invited the FAA, Southwest Airlines, and Flexjet to participate in the review.

A final report with conclusions and potential safety recommendations will be issued at a later date.