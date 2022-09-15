Numerous dogs removed from Campton Hills home

Animal control removed numerous dogs from a home in west suburban Campton Hills Thursday.

The fire department responded to the home for reports of a person sick from an unknown cause.

They discovered the home had unfit living conditions.

A hazmat team was called, and the residents were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Kane County Animal Control was brought in to help remove the dogs.

Cats were also found living in the home.