NW Indiana buried by 18 inches of snow

A winter storm has dumped up to a foot and a half of snow on parts of northwestern Indiana, while a large swath of the state received between 6 inches and 8 inches of snow, creating hazardous road conditions.

Valparaiso residents awoke Tuesday to 18 inches of new snowfall, while Lake Station and Porter, also in northwestern Indiana, reported nearly 14 inches of snow, the National Weather Service said.

Much of central, eastern, northeastern Indiana and parts of southwestern Indiana received between 6 inches and 8 inches of snow, with some areas reporting higher amounts. Lesser accumulations were reported across most of southern and southeastern Indiana.

Indianapolis police and public safety officials issued a travel advisory for the metropolitan area, urging residents residents to travel only if absolutely necessary through Wednesday morning to allow snowplows to clear snow from major thoroughfares.

Schools were closed to in-person classes in communities that received the heaviest snowfall, where some businesses also had closed for the day.