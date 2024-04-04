NW Indiana crash on I-94: 1 dead, mother and child in critical condition

A multi-vehicle crash on I-94 in northwest Indiana left one person dead and a mother and her child in critical condition.

The crash happened at 1:25 p.m. Thursday on I-94/I-80 eastbound at the Columbia Avenue overpass between Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Blvd, according to Indiana State Police.

A semi-truck was in the second lane from the left when it was slowing down. A Kia Sorento SUV was traveling behind the semi and was rear-ended by another semi at a high rate of speed, police say.

The impact pushed the Kia under the trailer of the front semi. A third semi was also rear-ended in the crash.

Officials say a passenger in the Kia died at the scene and their identity has not been released.

The driver of the Kia and a child were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.