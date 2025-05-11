2 escape after fiery NW Indiana crash, sheriff says

article

Two people managed to escape with only minor injuries after a fiery crash in northwest Indiana early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 41 and S.R. 14 in Morocco around 5 a.m., according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Investigators learned a Ford F150 driven by a 20-year-old Illinois man was traveling westbound on S.R. 14.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 66-year-old Indiana man was traveling southbound on U.S. 41. The driver of the Ford failed to yield the right-of-way and the cars collided in the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, police said.

The Jeep caught fire due to the crash and the two occupants were able to get out of the car. They were taken to an area hospital with what was believed to be minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford refused medical treatment at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if any charges would be filed.