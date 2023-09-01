NW Indiana woman severely injured after SUV collides with dump truck

A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a traffic crash in Northwest Indiana Thursday morning.

The Lake County Sheriff says a 62-year-old woman was driving an SUV north on U.S. 41 at 6 a.m. when she tried to make a U-turn and pulled out in front of a dump truck.

The truck struck the passenger door of the SUV.

The crash occurred at 157th Avenue northwest of Lowell in West Creek Township.

Police say the woman driving the SUV was hospitalized in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

The Indiana State Police inspected the dump truck following the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.