Chicago burglary suspects sought in string of NW Side thefts

Chicago police are trying to identify three men accused of burglarizing several businesses across the Northwest Side in the past month.

The suspects targeted businesses during operation hours and after closing, entering into the stores and trying to steal their ATM machines, according to a CPD community alert. The suspects were described as three men between the ages of 20 and 30 that stand between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9. They also wore black hoodies and black ski masks.

The burglaries and attempted thefts happened at the following times and locations:

At 3:10 a.m. on March 19 in the 4600 block of North Kedzie Avenue

At 3:20 a.m. on March 19 in the 3100 block of West Irving Park Road

At 8:14 p.m. on March 25 in the 3200 block of West Addison Street

At 8:15 p.m. on March 25 in the 3700 block of West Addison Street

At 3:25 a.m. on April 8 in the 3900 block of North Austin Avenue

At 9 p.m. on April 9 in the 2800 block of North Narragansett Avenue

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.