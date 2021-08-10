Expand / Collapse search

NWS confirms 6 tornadoes as severe weather wreaks havoc on northern Illinois

Cleanup begins across Chicago area after tornadoes, strong storms pass through

FOX 32's Joanie Lum reports...

SYCAMORE, Ill. - Forecasters confirmed that at least six tornadoes touched down in four northern Illinois counties Monday afternoon, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

Based on video, photos and storm reports provided by storm spotters and storm chasers, the agency confirmed that tornadoes caused damage in Ogle, DeKalb, and Kane Counties and Lee counties, meteorologist Rafal Ogorek with the weather service’s Romeoville, Illinois, office said Tuesday morning.

"There’s some uncertainty as to whether certain tornadoes tracked over a longer distance or whether they touched down in one spot, lifted and then touched down in another spot," Ogorek said. "There were at least six tornadoes but that number will more than likely grow."

There were warnings about Monday night's severe weather but the power of the storms came on suddenly, say residents of Sycamore, west of Chicago.

The damage seen on one farm includes a roof torn off a barn, landing in the trees across the street. There are wooden planks with nails sticking out, sharp sticks and limbs torn from trees. 

Drone video shows tornado touch down in Sycamore, Illinois

A tornado that touched down Monday in Sycamore, Illinois was captured on drone video. (Video courtesy Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers)

Around Sycamore and neighboring Burlington, there is crop damage from the wind itself and from the objects picked up and thrown by the wind, large tree limbs, outdoor furniture, farm tools and equipment. 

Trees landed on cars, houses and power lines, knocking out electricity.

At Ed’s Ranch, a shed toppled onto a vehicle, the metal gate was knocked down, and a large stone horse head sculpture broke into pieces.

Tornadoes leave behind damage across Chicago area

Several tornadoes were reported Monday as severe thunderstorms with damaging hail moved through the Chicago area, according to meteorologists.

Farmer Dennis Owens said he was standing outside, looking east when he saw the rain twirling, then debris defined the funnel cloud. 

He heard the roar and decided to go to his basement. 

The tornado apparently traveled away from his house.

ComEd crews have been repairing power lines, restoring electricity to Kane County.

Wild video shows tornado form near Sycamore, Illinois

Video out of DeKalb County shows a tornado form Monday as severe weather struck the Chicago area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.