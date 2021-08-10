NWS confirms 6 tornadoes as severe weather wreaks havoc on northern Illinois

Forecasters confirmed that at least six tornadoes touched down in four northern Illinois counties Monday afternoon, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

Based on video, photos and storm reports provided by storm spotters and storm chasers, the agency confirmed that tornadoes caused damage in Ogle, DeKalb, and Kane Counties and Lee counties, meteorologist Rafal Ogorek with the weather service’s Romeoville, Illinois, office said Tuesday morning.

"There’s some uncertainty as to whether certain tornadoes tracked over a longer distance or whether they touched down in one spot, lifted and then touched down in another spot," Ogorek said. "There were at least six tornadoes but that number will more than likely grow."

There were warnings about Monday night's severe weather but the power of the storms came on suddenly, say residents of Sycamore, west of Chicago.

The damage seen on one farm includes a roof torn off a barn, landing in the trees across the street. There are wooden planks with nails sticking out, sharp sticks and limbs torn from trees.

Around Sycamore and neighboring Burlington, there is crop damage from the wind itself and from the objects picked up and thrown by the wind, large tree limbs, outdoor furniture, farm tools and equipment.

Trees landed on cars, houses and power lines, knocking out electricity.

At Ed’s Ranch, a shed toppled onto a vehicle, the metal gate was knocked down, and a large stone horse head sculpture broke into pieces.

Farmer Dennis Owens said he was standing outside, looking east when he saw the rain twirling, then debris defined the funnel cloud.

He heard the roar and decided to go to his basement.

The tornado apparently traveled away from his house.

ComEd crews have been repairing power lines, restoring electricity to Kane County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.