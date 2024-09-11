NYC firefighters unite with Black Fire Brigade in Chicago to honor 9/11 heroes

The Source Firefighters from New York City and the Black Fire Brigade in Chicago came together to honor the firefighters and EMTs who lost their lives on September 11th. Among the 343 fallen first responders, 12 were members of the Vulcan Society, a group founded in 1940 to combat racial discrimination in NYC's fire department.



Firefighters from New York City gathered in Chicago Wednesday morning, joining forces with the Black Fire Brigade to honor the firefighters and EMTs who gave their lives on September 11th.

Among the 343 first responders who perished that day, 12 were members of the Vulcan Society, also known as the Black Fire Brigade.

Founded in 1940 by Black firefighters to combat racial discrimination within New York City's fire department, the Vulcan Society has played a vital role in advocating for equality.

"So on today, September 11, 2024, the Black Fire Brigade of Chicago takes another step to acknowledge those 12 who were not acknowledged appropriately," said NYC Fire Marshal John Coombs.

During the ceremony, the names of the 12 fallen heroes were read aloud, followed by a solemn ceremonial bell ringing in their memory.