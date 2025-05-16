Nyjah Proby: 5-year-old boy believed abducted by father on Chicago's South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A 5-year-old boy is believed to have been taken by his father Friday morning on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.
What we know:
Nyjah Proby was last seen around 6:50 a.m. near 4900 South Chicago Beach Drive in the Kenwood neighborhood. He was wearing a gray shirt with a red and blue dinosaur design, gray sweatpants and black gym shoes.
Police say Nyjah may be with his father, 30-year-old Maurice Proby. The elder Proby is described as having a medium complexion and long dreadlocks.
The case is being investigated as a domestic-related child abduction.
Nyjah Proby | CPD
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said what led up to the incident or if there is a vehicle involved or where the pair might be headed.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.