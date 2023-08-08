'NYPD Blue' star Austin Majors cause of death revealed

article

Austin Majors, who starred in the hit "NYPD Blue" series, died in February due to a fentanyl overdose, according to the Department of Medical Examiner.

The 27-year-old's death was declared accidental, and the place of his death was listed as "residential."

The former child actor - who was born Austin Robert Setmajer - was found dead at a homeless housing facility in Los Angeles in February earlier this year.

Majors' family released a statement about his death shortly afterward, remembering him as a "loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being."

"Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing," the statement read.

Mark Paul Gosselaar, Bill Clark, Dennis Franz, Austin Majors (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

They called him the "kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud."

Majors shot to fame on the true-crime show in which he starred as Theo Sipowicz from 1999 to 2004. For that role, he won the 2002 Young Artists Award for Best Performance in a Television Series.

Majors also had roles in other shows and movies including "ER" and "An Accidental Christmas."

According to IMDb, his last credited performance was in 2021 in "Girls' Night In."

Majors described himself as "producer of music" who used the alias "Pope!" His last Instagram post on Dec. 28 was a picture of the fictional "Home Alone" burglar Harry Lime along with a caption teasing a "new seasonal jam."

Austin Majors during Opening Night of "Cavalia" - Arrivals at Big Top in Glendale in Glendale, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage for BWR Public Relations)

In 2020, he had posted a picture of his SAG-AFTRA card along with the caption, "I've been a member of SAG for 2 decades… what a beautiful ride it has been. I never dreamed I'd still be alive this many years later.. let alone what this would effect. My first union job was a commercial for @bountypapertowels, the quicker picker upper! hah)

"I'm proud/shocked by this seeming time-warp * somehow it still feels like the trip is just beginning… keep it 100 fam."