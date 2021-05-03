NYPD searching for Maserati carjackers

The NYPD wants to find two suspects who carjacked the driver of a Maserati at gunpoint in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan.

The robbers approached a 56-year-old man sitting behind the wheel of the luxury vehicle at West 53rd Street and 10th Avenue at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday when one of them pulled a gun on the driver, police said.

The man got out of the car and the suspects took off in the 2017 vehicle before dumping it in Newark, New Jersey.

Police believe the same men are also responsible for a mugging that took place the same day at Baltic Street and Smith Street in Brooklyn. They say they went up to a man and demanded his wallet at gunpoint. They took off with the wallet containing credit cards and $100 in cash. No one was hurt.

Police describe the first suspect as a male approximately 30 years of age with a dark complexion, about 5'10" and 160lbs with brown eyes and black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and pants.

The second suspect is described as a male approximately 30 years of age with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.



Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

The NYPD says all calls are strictly confidential.

