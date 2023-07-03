Oak Brook Polo Club launches 101st season with exciting matches

The Oak Brook Polo Club has commenced its highly anticipated 101st season, bringing thrilling polo matches to the prestigious Cecil Smith Polo Field in Oak Brook.

With ten scheduled dates throughout the season, the club attracts several hundred enthusiastic fans for each match, eager to witness the graceful horses and skilled players in action.

The Oak Brook Polo Club boasts a rich history, including a memorable match in the 1980s featuring Prince Charles, who is now known as King Charles.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The club's legacy adds to the excitement and prestige surrounding each event.