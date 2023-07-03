Expand / Collapse search

Oak Brook Polo Club launches 101st season with exciting matches

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Oak Brook
Oak Brook Polo Club opens 2023 season to new and familiar faces

The Oak Brook Polo Club just kicked off its 101st season, with 10 dates scheduled at the Cecil Smith Polo Field. The polo club has a storied history, including a match involving Prince Charles who is now King Charles, in the 1980s.

The club's legacy adds to the excitement and prestige surrounding each event.