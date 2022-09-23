Oak Forest home burns during barricade situation: Neighbors told to shelter in place

Oak Forest police are responding to a barricade situation at a burning home Friday morning.

Police say a home in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane is on fire and Oak Forest Fire Department is working to put it out.

Residents have been asked to shelter in place as SWAT members respond to what has been called a domestic situation.

Oak Forest officials say Central Avenue from Independence to 155th Street and 155th Street from Long Avenue to Central Avenue are closed to traffic. Avoid this area.

No further information is available at this time.

This report will be updated as the situation progresses.