Boil order in effect for part of Oak Forest

A mandatory boil order is in effect for several homes Friday in southwest suburban Oak Forest.

The boil order was issued or all homes on David Lane and two homes on Rob Roy Drive (5917 and 5925). Officials cited the city's water main replacement project as the reason for the boil order.

Residents should boil water for at least five minutes before using it for cooking, drinking, washing dishes, or brushing teeth.

The boil order is in effect until further notice.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.