Oak Forest business shot multiple times

An Oak Forest business was struck by multiple bullets Saturday morning, according to police.

Around 2:30 a.m., the Oak Forest police department received calls of shots fired in the 5400 block of 159th Street after a business alarm was activated.

When officers arrived, they found several shell casings at the business, police said.

Police also responded to a call of shots fired in the 5400 block of 159th Street. Upon investigating, police did not find any evidence that show shots were fired in this location.

The shooting is being investigating by the Oak Forest police department. Anyone with information should contact OFPD Investigations at 708-687-1376.