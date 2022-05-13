Oak Forest High School put up for sale as part of senior prank
OAK FOREST, Ill. - A flyer is floating around Oak Forest — claiming that the town's high school is for sale.
The flyer doesn't include a listing price because — it is all a prank.
Seniors at Oak Forest High are circulating the flyers.
District 228 officials say the students have had some "interesting" senior pranks this year — with the school sale being the icing on the cake.