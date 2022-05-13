Oak Forest High School put up for sale as part of senior prank

A flyer is floating around Oak Forest — claiming that the town's high school is for sale.

The flyer doesn't include a listing price because — it is all a prank.

Seniors at Oak Forest High are circulating the flyers.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

District 228 officials say the students have had some "interesting" senior pranks this year — with the school sale being the icing on the cake.