Oak Forest High School put up for sale as part of senior prank

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Oak Forest
FOX 32 Chicago

A flyer is floating around Oak Forest — claiming that the town's high school is for sale.

The flyer doesn't include a listing price because — it is all a prank.

Seniors at Oak Forest High are circulating the flyers.

District 228 officials say the students have had some "interesting" senior pranks this year — with the school sale being the icing on the cake. 