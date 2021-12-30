Oak Forest home struck several times by gunfire

Several shots were fired in front of a home in Oak Forest Wednesday night.

Numerous calls flooded the Oak Forest police department saying shots were fired in front of a house in the 15200 block of Las Robles.

According to police, 9mm shell casings were found in the street, and the home had been struck several times.

Officials made contact with residents inside the home to ensure everyone was safe.

Police investigated and neighbors described a black or dark-colored Dodge Charger speeding out of the area.

Anyone with information should call the Oak Forest Police Department at 708-687-1376.

