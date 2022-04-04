Oak Forest officer wounded in grocery store shootout in serious condition

An Oak Forest police officer is in serious but stable condition Monday after a shooting at a Food4Less grocery store this weekend.

Officers responded to a call for a motorist in need of assistance about 11 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of 159th Street when they noticed the driver was armed, according to Oak Forest police.

Officers said they tried taking the woman, 21-year-old Ketura Wilson, in for a mental health evaluation, but she started running away.

When officers tried to negotiate with Wilson, she took out a gun, ran into the Food4Less grocery store at 5556 West 159th Street and started shooting at officers.

Wilson was shot and later died at the hospital.

The officer is recovering.