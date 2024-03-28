Man shot during confrontation in Oak Forest

A man was shot during a confrontation in Oak Forest Wednesday night.

At about 8:20 p.m., Oak Forest police responded to the 15000 block of Parkside Avenue for a call of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located a man in his early 20s inside his residence. The victim provided police with limited information, but officers were able to determine that the victim entered a vehicle, possibly a blue Nissan, that was parked in front of his residence and a confrontation ensued.

During the confrontation, the victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

This incident appears to be isolated and police believe the parties have some affiliation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator David Lowisz at 708-687-1376.