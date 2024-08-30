Oak Lawn 7-Eleven cashier, customers robbed at gunpoint; no suspects in custody

The Brief A robbery crew held up a cashier and customers at gunpoint at a 7-Eleven on 95th Street in Oak Lawn early Friday morning. One of the offenders attempted to steal a customer's vehicle parked outside the store but was unsuccessful. The group is suspected of being involved in multiple armed robberies and crimes in the Southwest Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana areas.



Oak Lawn police are searching for a robbery crew that held up a cashier and customers at gunpoint Friday morning.

At about 7:01 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven, located in the 4500 block of 95th Street, for a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, five armed and masked Black males went into the 7-Eleven and held up a cashier and customers inside the store at gunpoint.

The group then ordered the customers to the ground and robbed them and the store of cash before fleeing northbound on Kilbourn Avenue in a dark gray Jeep Cherokee.

One of the offenders also tried to steal a customer's vehicle that was parked in front of the 7-Eleven but was unsuccessful, police said.

An ambulance was called to the scene to check on an elderly customer who was shaken up by the robbery. The customer was not hospitalized.

The gray Jeep Cherokee used in this crime had a license plate with temporary tag 163AC317, which was reported stolen.

Police said the same crew is suspected in numerous crimes and armed robberies in Chicago's southwest suburbs and in northwest Indiana.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708)907-4051 or text tips and videos to (708) 613-TIPS (8477).

What we don't know

The Oak Lawn Police Department (OLPD) did not offer any additional details about the offenders, such as their age, weight, height or clothing.

The police did not reveal where the Jeep was reported stolen from.

Details about the specific robberies that the crew may be linked to were not disclosed.