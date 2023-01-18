Oak Lawn crime: Driver fires shots at would-be carjackers armed with handguns

article

A driver fired shots at would-be carjackers in Oak Lawn Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m., two male Black offenders were armed with handguns and attempted to carjack a victim in the 6500 block of West 89th Place.

The victim accessed a firearm and fired about eight shots at the offenders.

The offenders fled in a black Jeep Cherokee that was then abandoned in the 6200 block of West 90th Street.

The offenders got into a white older model Dodge Charger, which was driven by an unknown subject, and fled the area.

The Charger has damage on the rear passenger door above the rocker panel, police said.

It is unknown if any of the offenders were shot during the attempted carjacking, police said.

The victim was uninjured.

The offenders are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051 or text tips to (708) 613-8477.