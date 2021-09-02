Lockdown lifted at Oak Lawn High School after domestic disturbance

A lockdown prompted by a domestic disturbance was lifted at Oak Lawn Community High School Thursday morning, according to police.

The school was initially placed on lockdown around 9 a.m. as a safety measure as Oak Lawn police investigated a domestic disturbance.

There were reports that a subject involved in the disturbance may have left their residence with a handgun, according to Division Chief Gerald Vetter of the Oak Lawn Police Department.

No threats were made toward the school, police said.

The lockdown was lifted just after 10 a.m. when police said they located their person of interest.

Officials at the high school said all students and staff members are safe.