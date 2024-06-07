Oak Lawn homeowner beaten, shots fired in 2 disturbances on same block

An Oak Lawn homeowner was battered and shots were fired in two separate disturbances on the same block this week.

On Wednesday, Oak Lawn police officers responded to a disturbance in the 6600 block of 87th Street and observed a group of people that was now separated.

It was determined that the group of adults and juveniles confronted a homeowner on the block over an ongoing disagreement.

The homeowner and another person were battered during the incident.

At that time, officers took several adults and juveniles into custody and were later cited and released.

Then, shortly after midnight on Thursday, Oak Lawn officers heard gunshots and again responded to the 6600 block of 87th Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered evidence that multiple rounds had been fired.

No injuries were reported. However, a vehicle was struck, and multiple shell casings were recovered.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051 or text tips to (708) 613-TIPS (8477).