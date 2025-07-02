Oak Lawn man confesses to burglarizing car, police say
COOK COUNTY - A 28-year-old Oak Lawn man is facing felony charges after police say he confessed to burglarizing a vehicle on Tuesday morning.
What we know:
Oak Lawn police were called around 5 a.m. to a report of a burglary in progress in the 6700 block of 87th Place.
Officers searched the area and found a man running several blocks away who matched the description of a suspect given by a witness. He was identified as Enrique Raya.
Police said he confessed after being taken to the station. They recovered proceeds from the vehicle burglary and evidence from a home where Raya allegedly broke a window but did not get inside.
Enrique Raya | OLPD
He is charged with three Class 2 felonies:
- Burglary
- Burglary to a motor vehicle
- Attempted residential burglary, along with several misdemeanors.
Dig deeper:
Raya was previously arrested by Bridgeview police for burglary and criminal trespass.
What's next:
He is scheduled for a detention hearing on Wednesday afternoon at the Bridgeview Courthouse.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Oak Lawn Police Department.