Oak Lawn man confesses to burglarizing car, police say

A 28-year-old Oak Lawn man is facing felony charges after police say he confessed to burglarizing a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Oak Lawn police were called around 5 a.m. to a report of a burglary in progress in the 6700 block of 87th Place.

Officers searched the area and found a man running several blocks away who matched the description of a suspect given by a witness. He was identified as Enrique Raya.

Police said he confessed after being taken to the station. They recovered proceeds from the vehicle burglary and evidence from a home where Raya allegedly broke a window but did not get inside.

Enrique Raya | OLPD

He is charged with three Class 2 felonies:

Burglary

Burglary to a motor vehicle

Attempted residential burglary, along with several misdemeanors.

Dig deeper:

Raya was previously arrested by Bridgeview police for burglary and criminal trespass.

What's next:

He is scheduled for a detention hearing on Wednesday afternoon at the Bridgeview Courthouse.