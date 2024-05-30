Oak Lawn man on electronic monitoring arrested after police find $7K, drugs inside home; 2nd man also charged

article

Two Oak Lawn men were arrested this week after detectives allegedly found cash and drugs inside their home.

Sami Hirmiz, 19, was charged with felony manufacture and delivery of cannabis, felony possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Faozi Hirmiz, 61, was charged with felony manufacture and delivery of cannabis, felony possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of resisting arrest.

At about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oak Lawn Police Department (OLPD) Tactical Detectives executed a search warrant at 8825 S. Austin and recovered more than 17 pounds of cannabis bagged for sale from inside the residence.

Additionally, detectives recovered approximately $7,000 in cash and equipment used for the manufacture and growing of cannabis.

Both Faozi and Sami Hirmiz, who are residents of the home, were taken into custody.

At the time of Sami's arrest, he was enrolled in the Cook County Electric Monitoring Program due to three pending and separate criminal cases: DUI, aggravated battery to a police officer and robbery. He was being held pending his detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.