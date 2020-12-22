Oak Lawn police arrest two men after vehicle carjacked in Chicago

article

Two men have been charged with driving in a vehicle that was carjacked in Chicago earlier in December.

Due to an uptick in carjackings, officers were surveilling local gas stations Dec. 14, when they observed a black Kia pumping gas at a Marathon station, 9304 S. Cicero Ave, with two license plates attached, neither of which were registered to the vehicle, Oak Lawn police said.

Officers confirmed the Kia had been stolen during an armed carjacking Dec. 10 in Chicago, police said. Anthony Martin and Dudley Vivetter along with three juveniles, also in the vehicle, were taken into custody, police said.

At the time, Martin was armed with a loaded 9mm handgun, according to police.

Vivetter and Martin were charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and Martin was also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Both men appeared in court Dec. 16 and were held on a $10,000 bond.