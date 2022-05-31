Oak Lawn police looking for shooting suspects that wounded off-duty Chicago firefighter

An off-duty Chicago firefighter was grazed by a bullet Tuesday when gunmen opened fire on another vehicle at a gas station in suburban Oak Lawn.

Around 5 p.m., Oak Lawn police responded to the BP Amoco gas station at 11040 South Pulaski Avenue for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned that three suspects wearing construction vests exited a dark Dodge vehicle and began shooting at a white Chevrolet Suburban that was pumping gas.

The driver of the Suburban ran toward the gas station and then back to his vehicle before driving away, police said.

The three suspects then got back into their Dodge and fled the scene northbound on Pulaski Avenue at a high rate of speed.

A vehicle matching the suspected vehicle was captured on a license plate reader in the area with a registration of H414418, police said. The registration is reported stolen.

Suspects' vehicle in Oak Lawn shooting that wounded off-duty Chicago firefighter | Oak Lawn Police Department

Amid the gunfire, the Chicago Fire Department confirms that an off-duty firefighter was in his personal vehicle when he was suffered a graze wound to his left shoulder. He was taken to an area hospital, treated and released Tuesday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051 or text tips to (708) 613-8477.