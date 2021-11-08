2 carjacking suspects arrested after police chase from Gary, Indiana to suburban Oak Lawn

Police in Oak Lawn arrested two men Monday afternoon after Gary, Indiana officers chased carjacking suspects into Illinois who were wanted by the Chicago Police Department.

During the chase, the wanted vehicle crashed at 94th Street and Oak Park Avenue, striking a traffic control device. The driver was taken into custody by Gary police. The passenger, however, fled the scene and was possibly armed.

Oak Lawn police had tweeted out they were searching for the suspect and advised nearby residents to shelter in place.

Around 5 p.m., the second offender was taken into custody without incident.

He was found hiding under a vehicle at an auto dealership, video obtained by FOX 32 shows.

No further details were immediately available.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP