Oak Lawn police seek suspect who attempted to lure child with candy

Police are looking for someone who tried to lure a child to a car Thursday in south suburban Oak Lawn.

The 10-year-old child was walking from Covington School about 3:25 p.m. in the 9100 block of Sproat Avenue when a suspect driving a black Honda Civic approached the child, according to a community alert from Oak Lawn police.

Police said the suspect allegedly asked the child if they wanted candy before driving south on Sproat Avenue to Southwest Highway.

The suspect was described as a male between 20 and 25-years-old, with curly hair that was shaved on the sides and a dark complexion, police said. The Civic had tinted windows and no hub cabs.

Police are looking for a car wanted in connection with a child luring attempt Apr. 27, 2023, in the 9100 block of Sproat Avenue. (Oak Lawn police)

Police released a surveillance photo of the car and are asking anyone with information to call Oak Lawn police at 708-907-4051 or text 708-613-8477.

Authorities also asked anyone in the area to check their home video for the pictured vehicle and share any images at OakLawn-Il.gov/camera-share.