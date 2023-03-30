Suburban teen gearing up for big donation to Lurie, Comer Children's hospitals

A suburban teen is setting out to put a smile on the face of every child battling cancer.

Alex Jimenez founded the organization Smiles Against Cancer when he was just nine years old.

He is gearing up for a big donation to Lurie Children's Hospital and Comer Children's Hospital and Thursday's fundraiser will take him one step closer to his goal.

Throughout the year, Jimenez hosts events to raise money to purchase toys for children with cancer.

On Thursday, he is fundraising at the McDonald's on 105th and Cicero in Oak Lawn.

Between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., 20 percent of profits will go back to Smiles Against Cancer.

Additionally, volunteers will be collecting donations in exchange for apple pie!

Jimenez says he is passionately brightening the lives of others — especially kids.

On April 30, Jimenez will visit Lurie and Comer Children's hospitals and deliver toys to their cancer departments.

For more information, go to Smiles Against Cancer's website.