Oak Lawn woman charged with using fake vaccine card to travel to Hawaii

An Oak Lawn woman was arrested Saturday for allegedly using a fake COVID-19 vaccine card to travel to Hawaii.

Hawaii News Now reports authorities became suspicious when they noticed "Moderna" on the vaccine card was spelled wrong. It was spelled "Maderna," court documents allege.

Chloe Mrozak, 24, was charged with falsifying vaccine documents — a misdemeanor offense.

Mrozak arrived in O’ahu on August 23, the report said, citing court documents. Investigators were unable to find her initially because the hotel reservation she left with screeners turned out to be incorrect.

Mrozak was eventually arrested over the weekend as she returned to the airport to fly home, the report said.

The fake vaccine card claimed Mrozak was vaccinated in Delaware, according to the report. However, officials say no state record exists.

Mrozak is being held on $2,000 bail.