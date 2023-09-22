Oak Park and River Forest High School celebrates 150 years this Homecoming

Oak Park River Forest High School has a lot to celebrate this weekend.

It’s their Homecoming and the school is celebrating its 150th anniversary. To kick things off Friday morning, 12 fall sports teams were saluted at their assembly in the Huskies stadium.

Varsity Football Coach John Hoerster said there will be a special crowd at the game.

"There’s going to be a lot of people coming back celebrating the team and bringing back some great memories of their time. So it’s really exciting," Hoerster said.

Principal Lynda Parker said the school community is doing 150,000 hours of service learning, "so that we can make sure that we’re showing our community how much we appreciate being a part of history."

All 12 fall sports teams participated in the rally, along with the schools renowned marching band that has traveled around the world.

Some faculty members danced for the student body, a tradition that students especially enjoyed.

FOX 32 presented Principal Parker with a personalized Chicago Bears jersey. She says orange is her favorite school color.