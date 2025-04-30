Oak Park man accused of leading police on 130 mph chase held without bond

The Brief Bryant Allen, 24, is accused of leading Oak Brook police on a chase that reached 130 mph. A judge granted the state’s request to detain him ahead of trial on felony fleeing charges. No injuries were reported, and multiple agencies, including a Chicago police helicopter, assisted in the arrest.



A 24-year-old Oak Park man is being held without bond after authorities say he drove 130 mph during a chase that started in Oak Brook and ended with his arrest on I-290.

What we know:

Bryant Allen is charged with one felony count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, along with several misdemeanor and traffic offenses, including reckless driving.

The incident began on Tuesday when Oak Brook police were alerted to two vehicles—an Infiniti and a Dodge Charger—that allegedly ran a red light on Butterfield Road.

Officers found the vehicles near Roosevelt Road, and while the Infiniti slowed down, police say the Charger—driven by Allen—sped away.

Allen allegedly reached speeds of around 130 mph near Roosevelt Road and York Street before entering I-290.

At that point, Oak Brook officers turned off their emergency lights and sirens but continued to follow Allen from a distance with help from a Chicago Police helicopter.

Near Harlem Avenue, officers say Allen tried to flee onto the shoulder before running over spike strips laid out by Forest Park police. He was then taken into custody.

What they're saying:

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin weighed in on the allegations.

"The allegations that Mr. Allen sped down Roosevelt Road, one of the busiest roads in the County, at 130 mph are outrageous," Berlin said. "Mr. Allen’s alleged actions endangered not only his life, but also the lives of the officers involved and countless innocent motorists and pedestrians. We are all very grateful that no one was injured, or worse, in this incident."

What's next:

Allen appeared in court on Wednesday, where a judge granted the state’s request to hold him in custody before trial.

His next court appearance is set for May 27.