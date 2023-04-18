Youth wrestler punched in the face after match in Oak Park; parents seek to press charges

The family of a juvenile wrestler is seeking to press charges after another wrestler punched their son in the face after a wrestling match earlier this month.

On April 8, Oak Park police responded to River Forest High School after a victim sustained a bloody nose during a youth wrestling competition.

After the match was over, the wrestler who won the match was ready to shake hands with his opponent, when the opponent punched him in the face.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim and the victim's parents along with the offender and the offender's parents.

The parents declined to have an ambulance respond but told responding officers that they wished to have the incident documented, but did not want to press charges at that time.

On April 11, one of the parents of the victim contacted police and said they wanted to pursue criminal charges.

No charges have been filed at this time, but Oak Park police are continuing to investigate.