Oakbrook Center shooting victim files lawsuit alleging insufficient security: report

A bystander who was wounded in a Chicago-area mall shooting is reportedly suing the shopping center for insufficient security.

The shooting at Oakbrook Center happened in 2021, on the day before Christmas Eve.

According to MySuburbanLife.com, the lawsuit filed last week alleges that 16 other criminal incidents at the mall in the months before the shooting should have prompted management to improve security and surveillance.

Holiday cheer soon turned into chaos when, according to police, a total of 12 shots were fired that night. Just before 6 p.m., police said two men got into an argument near Ann Taylor and Auntie Anne’s – not far from Nordstrom – and began shooting at each other.

Three innocent female bystanders were shot, and one other woman was injured running away. One of the shooters was also shot; he was hit four times. Everyone survived.

During the investigation, stores went on lockdown, and many shoppers were stuck taking cover for several hours.