Obama Foundation donates $15,000 to Englewood's Mr. Dad's Father's Club

A West Englewood nonprofit just got some good news, and some big-name help.

Mr. Dad's Father's Club is dedicated to male mentorship, and it’s getting a $15,000 grant from the Obama Foundation.

The club’s founder, Joseph Williams, told FOX 32 Chicago about the group's ultimate goal.

"You have parents that still had to work and take care of other things, and it was just great that they know that they can send their kids somewhere that they can make a positive impact and again be exposed to a lot of opportunities. I think that's the ultimate goal of our organization," Williams said.

Volunteer opportunities with the group are posted on its website.