Obama musical hits Chicago: ‘44—The Musical' debuts at Studebaker Theater this August

Following a successful run in Los Angeles, 44: The Musical is headed to the Windy City—bringing its powerhouse cast, infectious music, and playful political nostalgia to the Studebaker Theater.

The limited engagement runs from August 23 through September 21.

The show puts a comedic and musical spin on Barack Obama’s presidential journey, all told through the uniquely foggy memory of Joe Biden.

With a mix of humor, heart, and original music, it’s a fresh take on the Obama era—one filled with imagination and warmth.

What we know:

Taking on the title role of President Obama is T.J. Wilkins, who emphasized that capturing the former president’s essence meant much more than just a good impression.

"Well, first have a voice and be able to sing. I think that was one of the first requirements, but also outside of that, for me personally, it was just to study the man, like study his life and what he was about, policy, all that good stuff, but then add a little of my own flavor in there. So it's such an honor to be playing the man," said Wilkins.

Sharing the spotlight is Shanice, who steps into the role of Michelle Obama. Although she’s no stranger to the stage—with experience that includes a groundbreaking performance in Les Misérables—this role challenged her in new ways.

"I was nervous at first. I'm like, can I really do this? Can I pull this off?" she admitted. "And at first I thought I had to imitate her, but I decided to just give the essence of her, like TJ mentioned."

Drawing from her own life, Shanice found the inspiration she needed. "And I said, well, what is it about her that I love? And I love that she's a strong woman. She's a great mother. She's a supportive wife. And I'm all of those things. I have kids. I have a husband. I'm very strong. So I just had to give the essence of her."

The show’s creator, Eli Bauman, a former Obama campaign worker turned first-time musical writer and director, explained the heart behind the humor.

"It's my first musical. I honestly had never written a musical, had never really written a song before I started writing this musical. So yeah, I was like in my mid 30s. I was, like, what the heck? I'll just try this out. And then you suddenly kind of have something, and then I worked on the Obama campaign in '08, so it was something I was passionate about," said Bauman. "But in 2016, there was a different election, and I was like, huh, how did we get from here to here? And I just started writing about it in the way that I know, which is like, through dark comedy, I suppose."

"We bring people together in a room. It's actually for a show that's about politics. It's not really political in that way. It was not partisan. You don't feel like you're being hit over the head with opinions in that it's actually just about returning to a time where things felt hopeful and optimistic And, you know, I was like, the biggest scandal of those first four years was like a tan suit. Who knew?" said Bauman.

Portraying Joe Biden is another fan-favorite actor, Chad Doreck, whose take on the former vice president blends affection with absurdity.

"You know, it's the story of Obama as told through Joe Biden's hazy recollection, so Joe can imagine himself looking like anything at any time," said Doreck.

This allows for creative freedom, and even romanticized bromance scenes with "Barack," which routinely surprise and delight audiences.

The cast doesn’t take lightly the responsibility of performing in the Obamas’ hometown.

"They're so beloved. And, you know, there should be pressure. You talk about two people who are iconic, to say the least, and to be in the place that is responsible for the world, knowing that it's such an honor. And, I mean, what a beautiful city with beautiful people. We're just so excited." said Wilkins.

From spontaneous moonwalks to unexpected bromance duets, 44: The Musical leans into the unexpected.

"The whole show is a surprise," said Bauman.

What's next:

44: The Musical runs from August 23 to September 21 at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago.

Tickets can be found at 44theobamamusical.com, with special $44 seats available.

You can follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @44TheObamaMusical for updates and behind-the-scenes content.