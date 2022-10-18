Obama surprises students in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood

A lesson on emerging technology got a serious shot of star power in Chicago on Tuesday.

FOX 32 had the only news camera there, as former President Barack Obama stunned some high school students.

Obama sent a jolt of excitement through the room at the Chicago Quantum Exchange in Hyde Park.

About 50 students from Kenwood Academy were there for a field trip and had no idea Obama was dropping by.

The kids were learning about quantum technology creating unhackable communications, but Obama wanted to talk more old school tech: our phones.

"This thing everybody is getting all their information all the time from and that's a lot of power, and that's great. But I hope what you are learning in this panel, and you have to understand yourself that just because it's on TikTok, don't mean it's true," Obama said to laughs.

Obama told the students he knows the people who invented their phones, and they limit use for their kids.