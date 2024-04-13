Oberweis Dairy in North Aurora seeks bankruptcy protection for financial restructuring

A popular ice cream company in North Aurora has filed for bankruptcy protection.

Oberweis Dairy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday with the Northern District of Illinois, according to court documents. The company has not filed for bankruptcy.

The move is typically an attempt at reorganization and is an effort to help keep a business alive and pay creditors over time, according to U.S. Courts officials.

In other words, if Oberweis receives court approval, it could continue its operations and borrow new money.

The company owes at least $4 million to creditors, according to court documents.

Oberweis also has between $10 million and $50 million in estimated assets and between $10 million and $50 million in estimated liabilities, documents say.

FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to Oberweis for comment. We are still waiting to hear back.