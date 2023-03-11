Off-duty Chicago cop found dead in Norwood Park home

An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead inside a home on the city's far Northwest Side Saturday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m., police say the 43-year-old male officer was discovered unresponsive inside a residence in the 5700 block of N. Ozark Ave. in the Norwood Park neighborhood.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Area 5 Detectives are conducting a death investigation.

No further information was immediately available.