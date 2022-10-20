Off-duty Chicago cop exchanges gunfire with armed suspect during robbery in Calumet Heights

An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with an armed suspect on the city's Southeast Side Thursday night.

Around 6:04 p.m., police say the off-duty cop was near their vehicle in the 8800 block of South Constance Avenue when three offenders demanded the officer's vehicle and property.

During the robbery, there was an exchange of gunfire between the cop and one suspect.

Later in the evening, a possible suspect was dropped off at Trinity Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The Chicago Fire Department tells FOX 32 News the officer was transported to an area hospital for anxiety.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. They say the officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

COPA asks anyone with information on the incident to call their office at 312-746-3609.